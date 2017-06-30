Two Ohio State basketball players leave team: One by request, one dismissed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University men’s basketball team says it has released a freshman player who asked to be released, and dismissed a redshirt freshman.

Braxton Beverly “asked for and has been granted his release from the program,” the department of athletics said Friday.

Redshirt freshman Derek Funderburk was dismissed from the team “for failure to meet team expectations.”

