VIDEO: Dog crashes orchestra’s performance

VIENNA, Turkey (WCMH) — You have got to check out this music-loving dog that crashed the stage at an outdoor festival in Turkey.

According to CNN, the renowned Vienna Chamber Orchestra was performing a Mendelssohn symphony last week, when the lab just strolls on out like he owns the place.

The audience loved it and started laughing and clapping.

The dog was unfazed and even curled up and laid down next to the first-chair violin player for a while.

The festival organizer says the dog stayed on stage for about five minutes before getting up and leaving.

One Turkish pianist called this the “cutest moment in classical music.”