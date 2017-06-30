VIDEO: Dog crashes orchestra’s performance

By Published: Updated:

VIENNA, Turkey (WCMH) — You have got to check out this music-loving dog that crashed the stage at an outdoor festival in Turkey.

According to CNN, the renowned Vienna Chamber Orchestra was performing a Mendelssohn symphony last week, when the lab just strolls on out like he owns the place.

The audience loved it and started laughing and clapping.

The dog was unfazed and even curled up and laid down next to the first-chair violin player for a while.

The festival organizer says the dog stayed on stage for about five minutes before getting up and leaving.

One Turkish pianist called this the “cutest moment in classical music.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s