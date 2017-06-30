Whitehall Police arrest suspected drug dealer from Columbus

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — The Whitehall police officers say they have arrested a suspected drug dealer after cocaine, oxycodone and other drugs were found at his home.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, at about 5pm, Thursday, officers stopped Myron Colvin, 43, near Country Club Drive and Livingston Avenue and arrested him for drug trafficking.

After obtaining a search warrant for Colvin’s residence in the 1200 block of Simpson Drive, police say they recovered 1,250 grams of cocaine, oxycodone pills, suboxone strips, and over $5,500 cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

“Our narcotic detectives are currently working well over 100 drug targets. This should be a notice to drug dealers, if you bring your product into Whitehall, your name is on our list,” said Dep. Chief Dan Kelso.

Police say Colvin lives in Columbus but became the subject of a drug investigation when narcotic detectives observed him come into Whitehall multiple times in a short period to meet his clients and sell drugs.

Colvin has been charged with possession of drugs and more charges are possible in the future, according to police.