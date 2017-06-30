MAMMOTH LAKES, CA (WCMH) — Most of us will be firing up our grills and maybe even hitting up the neighborhood pools to celebrate Independence Day. But some of the most adventurous Americans will be spending their 4th on the slopes.

Mammoth Mountain is a ski resort in California that’s still open heading into July. In fact, the area around the Main Lodge still has nearly two-feet of snow on the ground with more than 10-feet at the summit.

NBC affiliate KSND-TV reports ski lifts will be running on the 4th of July holiday weekend, helping skiers and snowboarders head up to more than 50 trails on the mountain.

The resort typically stays open until about mid August every year.

