COLUMBUS (WCMH) — About 5,000 people are without power Saturday afternoon in the Sawmill Forest and Smoky Ridge Estates neighborhoods.

AEP Ohio lists 4:30pm as the restoration time.

For more information, visit https://www.aepohio.com/outages/.

