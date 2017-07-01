Ohio man charged with killing 5 people enters not-guilty pleas

FILE - This undated file photo provided by North Royalton Police Department shows George Brinkman Jr. Brinkman, charged with killing five people in Ohio, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters. A judge ordered Brinkman held without bond after he pleaded not guilty Friday, June 30, 2017, in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were found June 11 at their home in North Royalton, a Cleveland suburb. (North Royalton Police Department via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.

A judge ordered George Brinkman Jr. held without bond after he pleaded not guilty Friday in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were found June 11 at their home in North Royalton, a Cleveland suburb.

Brinkman also was indicted on charges including aggravated burglary, kidnapping and offenses against a human corpse.

He also faces murder charges in Stark County in the deaths of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.

Brinkman’s attorney, Thomas Conway, declined to comment Friday.

