One person transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — One person is recovering after a shooting in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Barnes Drive around midnight. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim told officers that the shooting happened at another location, but officers were unable to locate the original scene.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.