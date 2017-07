COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing adult last seen Friday on the north side of Columbus.

Police say 67-year-old Levert Freeman is wearing a green and beige checkered shirt with beige pants and beige shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 180 pounds, and is about 6’1″.

He was last seen on foot in the area of Rondell Road and Killdeer Court. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.