Police searching for man accused of robbing north Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a north Columbus convenience store.

It happened around 11:35pm Friday at the BP gas station on the 5300 block of North High Street. According to Columbus Police, an unknown man entered the store, immediately brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the employee at the front counter. The employee complied with the demands and the suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male with a small build and a Jamaican accent. Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).