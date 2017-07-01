Possible skeletal remains of a hand found near Muskingum River in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., OH (WCMH) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that a citizen found what appears to be the skeletal remains of a human hand next to the Muskingum River.

A citizen hunting for arrow heads on June 30 saw the remains near the Muskingum River #8 Dam in the Eagleport area around 8am.

The sheriff and several deputies, along with volunteers from the Adult Parole Authority and Morgan County Court Probation Department, sealed the area and searched it. The sheriff’s office says they collected “several items of interest” along with the skeletal remains.

The items will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

