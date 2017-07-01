Search suspended after possible drowning in Perry County, set to resume Sunday morning

CORNING, OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a person in the water at a campground in Corning has been suspended for the evening.

The Corning Fire Department says they got a call about a possible drowning in a large pond at the Scenic Trails Recreation Land Saturday afternoon.

A dive team was called to assist in the search, it was suspended for the evening and a recovery mission is set to resume Sunday morning at 9am.

“It’s tough, ” said Assistant Chief Kyle Wintermute. “We are actually going to work shifts out there to preserve as much of the waterway as possible that way no one gets in tonight.”

The Corning Fire Department says that according to their knowledge, swimmers must sign a waiver to wade in the area. The pond is no more than 30 feet deep and there haven’t been any other recent incidents like this one.

