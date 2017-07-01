Temporary workers who helped open Polaris IKEA say they haven’t been paid

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sixty employees that helped with IKEA’s grand opening said they have not been paid.

That grand opening happened nearly a month ago.

According to Tricon’s CEO, Michael Whittaker, IKEA hired his company to help with its grand opening.

Tricon hired another group called Accurate Event Groupm and that group hired Herman Staffing, who provided the workers who worked at this IKEA for two weeks during that grand opening.

According to one of the unpaid workers, Mikia Williams, a Herman Staffing manager told her once Accurate Event Group paid them, the workers would be paid. That has not happened yet.

She went on and said there are a lot of unhappy workers who says someone need to pay up.

“I feel like as a boss of a business you should be able to pay us,” said Williams. “You should have something put up, a plan A, B, C, or D just in case something like this happens because now a month has gone by and for some apparent reason you’re unable to pay you employees.”

Whittaker said Herman Staffing is responsible for paying those workers even if the company had not received its money from Accurate Event Group.

He also said these workers should be paid by next week.