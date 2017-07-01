U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio

By Published:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has released a new list of most-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest.

Demarh Bates

Bates is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on kidnapping and felonious assault charges. Bates is described as a black male, standing about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Ahmad Martin

Martin is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on charges for corrupting another with drugs. Ahmed is described as a black male, standing about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

David Price

Price is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for robbery. Price is described as a white male, standing about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Angela Treboni

Treboni is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for violating her probation. Treboni is described as a white female, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds.  She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s