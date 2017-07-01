U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has released a new list of most-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest.

Demarh Bates

Bates is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on kidnapping and felonious assault charges. Bates is described as a black male, standing about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Ahmad Martin

Martin is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on charges for corrupting another with drugs. Ahmed is described as a black male, standing about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

David Price

Price is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for robbery. Price is described as a white male, standing about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Angela Treboni

Treboni is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for violating her probation. Treboni is described as a white female, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.