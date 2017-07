ANDERSON, IN (WCMH) — The Anderson Police Department in Indiana issued an Amber Alert for three children they say are believed to be in “extreme danger.”

two-year-old Adyson Rindahl, two-year-old Peyton Rindahl and eight-month-old Jayden Rindahl were last seen around 2pm. in Anderson, about 44 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police say they think the three children were abducted by Blake Rindahl.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6775.