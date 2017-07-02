Convention brings furries back to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WCMH) — First, a group photo with well over 1,500 different animals and characters. Then, a parade. All part of Saturday’s festivities for the furries as Anthrocon continued throughout downtown Pittsburgh.

As the costumed characters paraded outside of the David L. Lawrence convention center. CNN affiliate WTAE caught up with a couple of onlookers. One was a longtime Anthrocon observer. The other was a rookie to the annual convention.

Anthrocon has been held in Pittsburgh since 2006. This year, more than 7,500 furries are expected to attend over the weekend. It wraps up Sunday with a full day of events scheduled.