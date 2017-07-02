Domestic violence complaint leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fairfield County

BREMEN, OH (WCMH)— A domestic violence complaint led in a deputy-involved shooting overnight in Bremen, Ohio.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, four deputies were dispatched to a Bremen area home around 11:15pm Saturday after receiving multiple calls about a man behaving violently. The caller told dispatchers that the man had a knife and was making threats with it.

While deputies were in route, deputies made contact with the male subject as he was driving toward Bremen. The man was stopped on West Main Street, and deputies attempted to speak with him. The sheriff’s office said that the man was uncooperative and refused to put the knife in his possession down. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the man then made an aggressive movement toward one deputy, and the deputy responded by discharging his firearm and shooting the man.

The man was transported to Fairfield Medical Center and was then flown by helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The sheriff’s office said the man is in serious but stable condition at this time. The identities of the man and the deputy involved in the shooting have not been released at this time.

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.