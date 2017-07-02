Hundreds pay respects to Judy Malinowski at viewing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family, friends, and people who didn’t even know Judy Malinowski came to pay respect to a family and to Judy’s fight.

Many say they were moved by the strength and courage this family displayed.

Cara Bown didn’t know Judy or her family but traveled down from Cleveland to pay her respects.

“She’s there just as beautiful as ever,” Bown said. “Her mother is right next to her side.”

And she wasn’t the only stranger who was moved to come to this visitation.

“It’s difficult,” said Rita Alexander. “I mean, not even knowing Judy or the family, I mean, your heart goes out to them.”

Most say they will remember Judy’s legacy and they believe it was in God’s will.

“I think God puts us all here for a reason, and I think the day after Judy passed away that reason is very obvious to us why she was here,” said Sandy Moorehead.