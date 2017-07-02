Man’s body found in Perry County pond

CORNING, OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says crews have recovered the body of a man after a reported drowning in Corning.

The Corning Fire Department says they got a call about a possible drowning in a large pond at the Scenic Trails Recreation Land Saturday afternoon.

A dive team was called to assist in the search, it was suspended for the evening Saturday and a recovery mission resumed Sunday.

The man’s body was found at 11:36am Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. He has not been identified.