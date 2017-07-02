Newark Fire Department, LMH Police rescue cat from PVC pipe

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — The Newark Fire Department says a cat is okay after firefighters and an officer with Licking Memorial Hospital rescued it from a PVC pipe.

It happened around 10:30am Saturday. A couple was driving in the area of 35th Street and Main Street when they saw the cat with its head stuck in a PVC pipe. The Licking Memorial Hospital Police responded.

The officer decided they should take the cat to the Newark Fire Department for help. Firefighters and Police cut the pipe from the cat’s head and it was taken to a local vet.

The fire department says the cat suffered only minor injuries it it’s ear from the rescue. The LMH Police say they also found two interested homes for the cat!