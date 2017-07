COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after a crash on I-71 northbound near 11th Avenue Sunday.

It happened around 8:38pm on I-71 northbound near the 11th Avenue ramp.

Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The right lane on I-71 is closed in the area.