Orient woman killed in Pickaway County crash

By Published:

PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — An Orient woman is dead after a car crash in Pickaway County.

The crash happened around 3:04pm Saturday on London Road between Renick Road and Ridgeway Road in Darby Township. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Alesha McKenzie, 37, was driving south on London Road when her vehicle went off the left side of the road. The vehicle became airborne, struck a culvert and rolled into a tree and a utility pole. The car then caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pickaway County Coroner.

The accident remains under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s