Orient woman killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — An Orient woman is dead after a car crash in Pickaway County.

The crash happened around 3:04pm Saturday on London Road between Renick Road and Ridgeway Road in Darby Township. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Alesha McKenzie, 37, was driving south on London Road when her vehicle went off the left side of the road. The vehicle became airborne, struck a culvert and rolled into a tree and a utility pole. The car then caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pickaway County Coroner.

The accident remains under investigation.