Rescue dogs Stella and Nala are looking for forever homes

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) —Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Max and Hattie introduced viewers to Stella and Nala, who came to RESCUEDohio and are now staying with foster parents.

Stella is a 2-year-old mixed breed from a rural Ohio shelter. She came to RESCUEDohio with a litter of puppies. All of the puppies have been adopted, but Stella is still waiting for a patient, loving forever home. Stella is a little shy around people until she gets to know them and is better with other dogs around. She really came out of her shell during her visit with Max.

Nala was brought to RESCUEDohio when her owner could no longer care for her. She is 9 years old and little overweight, but he has dropped several pounds since she has been in foster care. She isn’t bothered at all by other animals and has a laid back personality. She makes a great lap dog.

If you’re interested in making Stella or Nala a part of your family, you can visit RESCUEDohio’s website to fill out an application.

If you want support RESCUEDohio, the rescue will have its first annual 5k race on Otterbein University’s cross country course on Aug. 6. Registration will begin at 7am, and the race begins at 8:30am. Friendly dogs who are up-to-date on their vaccinations are welcome to join in.

To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie Hawks’ Facebook page.

