COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A dancer from Westerville has achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a Rockette in New York.

Nadia Kolda has tried out for The Rockettes multiple times. She was one of three women hired this year.

After making the team, Nadia called home to let her parents know she had made it through the intensive try outs.

“I don’t think we can put it into words,” said Nadia’s father, Jeff Kolda. “It’s pretty incredible. It really is.”