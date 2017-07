BEDFORD, OH (WCMH) — The search is on for a missing Ohio teen who fell into a creek.

Officials said the unnamed 15-year-old slid down the embankment into Tinker’s Creek on Saturday, in the Bedford Reservation of Cleveland Metroparks.

Hours later, officials suspended the search, citing the safety of the search team in the rough waters. The search continued Sunday and is now considered a recovery operation, according to WKYC.

It is unknown how the boy fell, or if he was alone at the time.