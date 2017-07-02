Sunday marks unofficial start of Red White & BOOM!

By and Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Half a million people will be in downtown Columbus Monday for one of the biggest Fourth of July festivals in central Ohio. Organizers called Sunday the unofficial start of Red White & BOOM! as a pre-start to the big celebration.

BOOM! draws in people from all over the country. This year, organizers got a jump on celebrating, starting with the charity 5K afterparty.

CLICK HERE: Full Red White & BOOM! coverage

Before Monday night’s fireworks show, take time out to honor American heroes at the Ford Oval of Honor parade. And before the night’s main event, enjoy street fair food, entertainment, and wait for the big show to begin.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s