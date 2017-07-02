COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Half a million people will be in downtown Columbus Monday for one of the biggest Fourth of July festivals in central Ohio. Organizers called Sunday the unofficial start of Red White & BOOM! as a pre-start to the big celebration.

BOOM! draws in people from all over the country. This year, organizers got a jump on celebrating, starting with the charity 5K afterparty.

CLICK HERE: Full Red White & BOOM! coverage

Before Monday night’s fireworks show, take time out to honor American heroes at the Ford Oval of Honor parade. And before the night’s main event, enjoy street fair food, entertainment, and wait for the big show to begin.

The NBC4 squad set to run the Red White & Boom Charity Day 5K. #Athletes pic.twitter.com/NhhRqU0E1r — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) July 2, 2017