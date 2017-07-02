Suspect steals broken chainsaws, threatens clerk in robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two chainsaws and threatened a clerk in a hardware store robbery last month.

On June 7, an unidentified man entered the Ace Hardware store at 1131 W. 5th Ave. at about 5:20pm. He drew the attention of store employees after the suspect asked several questions about chainsaws that were in for repairs, which were not for sale.

He grabbed a few of the saws and started to head for the front exit. One of the clerks stood guard at the doors and the suspect tried to exit without paying for the saws.

After some shoving, the suspect told the clerk “don’t make me have to pull out my gun,” according to investigators. The man pulled away and exited the store, but he lost his flip flops and cap during the altercation.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a white ball cap, black t-shirt with “Columbus Cobras” on it and jeans. The suspect had tattoos on his neck and arms. He was spotted driving away in a gray sedan with Ohio license plate GMZ 9713.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.