VIDEO: Driver stuck in wet concrete after swerving to avoid crash

By Published: Updated:

LITHONIA, GA (WCMH) — A Georgia driver tried to avoid an accident, but ended up in another bad situation: Stuck in wet concrete.

Elysia Morris tells KPRC she was driving her BMW in DeKalb County when she saw a truck driving toward her. She said the driver kept advancing on her while honking the horn, so she veered to the left and ended up in the fresh concrete.

Morris said she called police. They called county officials, who called a tow truck. Morris says she was told that her car couldn’t be towed unless she signed a waiver saying DeKalb County wouldn’t be responsible for damages. Her attorney told her not to sign anything.

Eventually, workers used a jack hammer to remove the entire block of concrete, including the car, and loaded it onto a flatbed truck.

