5 loose pit bulls bite 2 people in Florida city

CREDIT: WFLA

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are trying to find the owners of five pit bulls that escaped from their home and bit two people.

Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of 21st Street South at 9:24 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they realized the dogs had escaped through open windows that did not have screens on them.

The dogs charged at the police officers when the officers tried to get out of their patrol cars.

The officers had to spray fire extinguishers to keep the dogs away from them.

A Pinellas County Animal Control officer also responded and had to fight off a dog.

When the dogs jumped back inside the home, officers were able to use pepper spray to keep them back while they closed the windows.

The dog owners were not home at the time. Police are now trying to contact them.

Details have not been released about the people who were bit by the loose dogs.

