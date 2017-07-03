Chase Bank says it is working on problems with website and mobile app

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chase Bank’s support services said on Twitter Monday that the company is working to solve a problem with its website and mobile app.

“We apologize and appreciate your patience,” the bank said.

The company gave no estimated time of restoration for service. The outage affects an unknown number of customers.

We’re working to restore full access to our website and mobile app. We apologize and appreciate your patience. — Chase Support (@ChaseSupport) July 3, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.