Coroner: Ohio man admitted slaying, dismemberment, then shot self

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says a Cleveland man who was confronted by police killed himself after confessing that he had killed and dismembered another man whose remains were found in a trash bin.

The Lorain County coroner, Stephen Evans, says the suspect shot himself early Sunday morning after an investigation led police to him at an apartment building in Lorain.

Evans says some parts of an unidentified person’s body were found later that morning in a dumpster in Lorain, roughly 25 miles west of Cleveland.

Authorities didn’t immediately release details about the suspect and his alleged victim, including their identities or a potential motive for the slaying.

