KETTERING, OH (WDTN) – The City of Kettering is facing the opioid crisis head-on, publishing a short film aimed at educating their citizens about the problem and informing them on how they can help.

The opioid crisis isn’t just impacting people in the city, but also people in suburban areas like Kettering and city officials are starting to take notice.

The City of Kettering is tackling the opioid crisis from a new angle by producing a 42 minute educational video in hopes it’ll inform its citizens on how they can help combat the opiate epidemic.

“It’s here. It’s real,” Kettering Mayor Don Patterson said. “It’s impacting our region, our city and our neighborhoods.”

“The key to addressing the crisis is educating the Kettering community,” Kettering Board of Education Lori Simms Parks said. “About both the realities and the impact of this epidemic.”

The reality is the problem is only getting worse. Last year, Montgomery County saw more than 350 deaths related to opioid overdoses. This year, they’re on trend to record to more than double that number.

To watch to full video, click here.