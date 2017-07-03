Families claim best spots for Red, White, and Boom! a day before festivities

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– What seems like a web of confusion is actually a well-designed plan for people picking their seats for Red, White, and Boom! as soon as they can.

People use whatever they can to mark their place.

“We found out the trick was to get down here a day early and kind of claim your spot so you can mosey down here later in the evening and not have to worry about getting here early for fireworks,” said Meghan Lavelle.

So it is a trick that nearly everyone knows about, but the question is how early do you get here?

“So we’ve been here for about a half-hour, 45 minutes,” said Tami Eschmann

Robin Fisher said, “We try to get at least a three hour window so we can kind of stalk our spot… We don’t want to tell all our secrets do we? No, never mind that, cut that part.”

Without giving up all their secrets Robin Fisher and Tristan Kennedy say that secret is what brought them together. They’ve been setting up in the same spot right next to each other and have no plan of moving. Now this tradition is three years old.

Kennedy said, “It’s just about getting the family together, coming down and hanging out, camp out downtown.

Fisher added, “Now our families are connected. You know whether we are at Red, White, and Boom! or not, now we still keep in touch through the year and that I think will be a lifelong thing.”