Family, friends to hold funeral service today for Judy Malinowski

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friends and family are holding a funeral today for Judy Malinowski.

The 33-year-old died on June 27th, just one day before the Ohio Senate passed what’s known as Judy’s Law. The bill seeks to increase penalties in cases like Judy’s, in which the victim is permanently disfigured through the use of an accelerant. The bill now sits on the governor’s desk for final approval.

Malinowski was hospitalized for nearly two years after Michael Slager doused her in gasoline and set her on fire in August 2015. Slager was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of charges including aggravated arson and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say they now plan to file murder charges against him following Malinowski’s death.

The family says it is using $3,000 raised by NBC4 viewers to pay for her funeral costs and take care of her daughters. If you’d like to help, you can donate to the Judy Malinowski Fund. Just go to any Huntington Bank branch to donate.

Tap here to see a list of branch locations.

And, Judy’s family would still love to get cards. Send them to us at the address below and we’ll make sure the get them.

Judy Malinowski

c/o NBC 4

3165 Olentangy River Road

Columbus, OH 43202