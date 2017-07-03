Ford Oval of Honor 2017: George Eckert

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Every year during Boom, we take time to showcase the veterans who fought bravely to keep our country safe and free.
Earlier Monday evening, 10 military members were named into the Ford “Oval of Honor,” in recognition of their accomplishments.
After the ceremony, they served as grand marshals of the “Red White & BOOM!” parade.
The first “Oval of Honor” recipient we are profiling tonight is George Eckert, a member of the greatest generation, who fought in France and Australia during World War II.
2017 Military Heroes (1/2)
2017 Military Heroes (1/2) x
2017 Military Heroes (2/2)
2017 Military Heroes (2/2) x
