Ford Oval of Honor 2017: Lissa Barker

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ford Oval of Honor recognizes the common people among us willing to step forward and serve our country, like Elizabeth Barker–commissioned as an ensign in the Navy six months before graduating from nursing school, Lissa soon found herself stationed at Newport Naval Hospital in Rhode Island, charged with the care of Vietnam casualties.

Click here to find all of the 2017 Ford Oval of Honor pieces.

Every year during Boom, we take time to showcase the veterans who fought bravely to keep our country safe and free.

Earlier Monday evening, 10 military members were named into the Ford “Oval of Honor,” in recognition of their accomplishments.

After the ceremony, they served as grand marshals of the “Red White & BOOM!” parade.

2017 Military Heroes (1/2)

2017 Military Heroes (2/2)

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s