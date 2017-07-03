Ford Oval of Honor 2017: Robert Lockard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ford Oval of Honor recognizes the common people among us willing to step forward and serve our country, like Bob Lockard, who was just 18 when he got a letter notifying him to report to the draft board.

Click here to find all of the 2017 Ford Oval of Honor pieces.

Every year during Boom, we take time to showcase the veterans who fought bravely to keep our country safe and free.

Earlier Monday evening, 10 military members were named into the Ford “Oval of Honor,” in recognition of their accomplishments.

After the ceremony, they served as grand marshals of the “Red White & BOOM!” parade.

2017 Military Heroes (1/2) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 1st Lieutenant Katelynne Baier Petty Officer 2nd Class Karl Barth Captain Justin Baier Staff Sergeant Joshua Aisel SSgt Joseph Modula Private First Class Joseph Hugus Corporal John Williams Chief Warrent Officer John Crane John Adrian Seaman First Class Jesse Ramella USMC Jesse Balthaser USMC Jesse Balthaser Senior Airman Jered Willman Specialist Jeffrey Mcglade Staff Sergeant Jason Kingham Marine James Lunsford BM3 Dewey Ringhiser Jr PFC Donald Ellars E-5 SGT Shane Irvin SFC Howard Pemberton, Sr First Class Petty Officer Derik Curtis Marine Frank Nicholes Drill Sgt James Mosley & Deputy crew chief Bayley Greenside Corpsman Gregory Bludnick PFC Hannah Palmer SP4 David E Beighle E5 Danielle Williamson Sgt Craig Derifield CPT Wesley Sparks Cpl Nicholas Scott Grim Corporal Matthew Weirick Corporal Ernest Jay Thompson COL Michael Blooomfield Army Ranger Cameron Thomas Kettering Lance Corporal Andrew Slatzer Staff Sergeant Andrew Stash Captain Jared Simon Charles R Weimer JR PV2 Austin Grumm Medic Bill Burkey E3 Chasity Faiella E4 Christopher Aldea BM2 Petty Ofc 2nd Class Cody Kessler Sergeant Brandon Reese First Sergeant Christopher Wilson CMSgt Robert Reffitt SGT Brandon Warner Hospitalman 3rd Class Brendan Straley Senior Airman Cody Hootman BM2 Cody Kessler Airman First Class Tallon Cupp LCPL Nick Butsko Sgt Joshua Williams SPC Adam Palmer Sergeant Adam Horton Captain Maurice Allen White 1LT Matthew S. Lukas and 1LT Nicole E. Lukas A1C O'Neal Payne A1C Kaleb Lindsey LCPL Nick Butsko Sgt Austin Johnson Frankfort, Sgt Keith Breekner, Sgt Keith Breekner E3 Chasity Faiella LCPL Nick Butsko 2nd Lt Kayla Enochs E3 Chasity Faiella

2017 Military Heroes (2/2) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Senior Master Sgt Kevin Edwards Chief Petty Officer Kyle Edwards Chief Petty Officer Lawrence Hirsch Lcpl Corey McCord LCPL Kateri Jaynes John Levier, Jr & Kelvin Levier Master Sergeant Earl Bakenhester Master Sergeant Orville Groves Michael Lute, TSgt Mills M Hamilton Jr Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Wagner Paul Keith Jackson Master Sergeant Pete Ellars Petty Office 3rd Class Drew Dickerson Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Ternasky PVT Jacob Nesbitt SGT Rachel Harned Pfc Ralph Rousculp Tech sergeant Richard Eschbaugh Sergeant Richard Myers Robert Chapman PVC Robert Clark Beech Corporal Robert Rolland Spec4 Ronald M Petty Captain Russell Jordan, Jr Army Reserve Ryan Lyle Seaman Robert Dotson Sfc Eli Joel Turner Sergeant First Class James Mulkey SFC(RET) Anthony Wheeler Sgt Carson J Hopkins SGT Christian Thomas Sgt Gary Noskowiak Jr Sgt Greg Williams Sgt Jaryn Dupler Sgt Jessica Rudd Sgt Marshall Davidson Sgt Marvin H Dean Sgt Michael Amatos Sgt Michael Ellicott Sgt Nicholas Daubert Sgt Nicholas Kaser Sgt Rachel Harned Sgt Ray Jordan PFC Shane Craig SSgt Shane Ellinwood SN Thomas Hanks II SP6 Ronald Britton SPC Richard Jackson Spc Shawn K Lute SPC Shawn Lute Specialist Branden Spriggs Specialist James Ratliff Specialist Thomas Butchko SSG Greg Pyles SSG Michael Weall Staff Sgt Wayne Gallagher Lance Corporal Terrence McGlade Seaman First Class Tom Duvall Pvt Tyler Sivy