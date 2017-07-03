COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 4th of July week usually means a spike in the number of lost dogs to the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

The dogs are usually frightened by the loud sound the fireworks brings.

Here are some tips the dog shelter gives most dog owners who to go to any community firework celebrations:

Keep your dog at home, safely inside the house.

Find a quiet spot in an interior room, or basement without windows. Close the windows and drapes, and turn on your air conditioning or the TV or radio to distract your dog and drown out the noise.

Exercise your dog early in the day before the fireworks.

Make sure the dog license and ID tag are securely attached to its collar just in case they do get away.

The shelter is closed Tuesday, July 4 but anyone who lost a dog can call 614-525-3400. The shelter is open again Wed. July 5 from 11am-7pm. If a dog is lost, contact the shelter immediately, file a lost dog report, and come to the shelter to look for the dog.