Girl recovers after firework explosion

AURORA, CO (KUSA) — Hailey Sexson was celebrating the four of July with her family last year when a faulty firework exploded near her last year.

The 9-year-old received second and third-degree burns on her arm and neck and even had some shrapnel in her eye. Hailey was treated at the Children’s Hospital Colorado Burn Center in Aurora for physical pain and more.

Brad Jackson, a psychologist at the Burn Center, said his role in Hailey’s treatment is to help with her anxiety from the accident and to build her confidence when it comes to talking about it.

“People always ask what happened,” said Sexson.

Both she and her mom said the lasting effects of the celebration are the reason why they are speaking of it now.

Jackson said it’s important to keep kids a safe distance from fireworks. But also said make sure kids are wearing shoes because many times they get burned on their feet, as well as their hands and face. And after the celebrations make sure any spare fireworks are out of reach.

READ MORE: http://on9news.tv/2tJaVFz

