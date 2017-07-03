Man charged with trying to sexually assault 68-year-old woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a 68-year-old woman was the victim of an attempted sexual assault Sunday morning near the intersection of East Rich and South Fifth streets.

Markis Chuvalo Couch, 50, was arrested at the scene and charged with Kidnapping-Engage in Sexual Activity.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Police say Couch grabbed the victim by her throat as she was walking down the sidewalk about 7:30 am.  He allegedly forced her away from the street and knocked her to the ground.

A cab driver, who asked not to be identified, saw the incident and called 911. He told NBC4 that he yelled at the suspect to stop.

“He was beating her, beating her up with his fist,” he said. “Then he started taking his shoes off and started beating her with his shoe.”

Police say Couch tried to remove the suspect’s underwear and to pull down his own pants.

Some of the attack was captured on a gas station surveillance camera.

Police arrived quickly and arrested Couch. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday morning at Franklin County Municipal Court.

