Missing adult alert issued in Athens County

GUYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing adult alert for a man last heard from Saturday night.

George Burgess was in contact with relatives Saturday night at 11:30 and has not been seen or heard from since. Police say he was last seen on Lighther Road in Guysville.

Burgess, 82, is 5’11” and weighs 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office says he suffers from dementia and may be confused. He was last seen wearing jeans, a flannel shirt, boots, glasses, and suspenders.

The Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has seen Burgess to dial 911.