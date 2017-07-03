One person killed in Highland County motorcycle accident

By Published:

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed Sunday afternoon in New Market Township after a crash.

According to officials, Heidi K. Stevens was driving her motorcycle northeast on New Market Road when a deer ran into the road just northeast of East Danville Road.

After hitting the deer, Stevens was ejected and her motorcycle went off the side of the road.

She was taken by Med Flight to Kettering Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the preliminary investigation shows Stevens was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s