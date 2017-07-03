One person killed in Highland County motorcycle accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed Sunday afternoon in New Market Township after a crash.

According to officials, Heidi K. Stevens was driving her motorcycle northeast on New Market Road when a deer ran into the road just northeast of East Danville Road.

After hitting the deer, Stevens was ejected and her motorcycle went off the side of the road.

She was taken by Med Flight to Kettering Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the preliminary investigation shows Stevens was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.