Parents and police plan ahead to keep children safe at BOOM!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Local law enforcement has been working with Homeland Security since January in preparation for Red, White & BOOM! and feel confident Monday night’s festivities will go off without a hitch, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plan ahead.

The Grumman family from Westerville had a talk with their young daughters last night about attending the event.

“We had a good discussion with the girls last night,” says Darrel Grumman. “Not everybody’s bad, but there are some people who might do something they’re not supposed to do.”

Families can register their children with Columbus Police at the corner of Civic Center Drive and Rich Street. They will receive a yellow arm band that allows police to contact parents if the children become separated.

For the Grummans, it’s about allowing their girls to find the balance between safety and fun.

“I don’t want them to be afraid of people,” says Alexandria Grumman. “You have to teach them to trust people but at the same time be wary of people.”

 

