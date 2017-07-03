PHOTOS: 2017 Salute to Military Heroes

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Every year as part of Red, White & BOOM! We take time to honor the men and women who serve our country.

Our musical salutes to military heroes are filled with pictures we received from our viewers of their loved ones who are currently serving, or have served, in our armed forces. We hope they all accept our “thank you.”

This segment will air directly before and after the fireworks at the 2017 BOOM! celebration.

2017 Military Heroes (1/2)

2017 Military Heroes (2/2)

