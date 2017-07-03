PHOTOS: The people at Red, White & BOOM! 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly half a million people are heading to downtown Columbus to celebrate the 37th annual Red, White & BOOM!
There is plenty to do for everyone. There’s the annual family fun zone, lots of great eats to try, and of course the 48,750 pounds of fireworks that go off right at 10pm.
Did NBC4 take your photo at the event? Swipe through the photo gallery below to download your photo now! (App users tap here)
PHOTOS: People of Red White & BOOM!
PHOTOS: People of Red White & BOOM! x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Operation Toker Poker Arrests
-
Robbery suspect
-
PHOTOS: UDF Robbery
-
All New NBC4 News App
-
PHOTOS: New Ken Dolls
-
PHOTOS: Seven U.S. sailors who died in collision
-
PHOTOS: Deadly forest fire in Portugal
-
PHOTOS: Founders Day Volunteering
-
PHOTOS: Missing inmates in Georgia
-
PHOTOS: Missing inmates in Georgia