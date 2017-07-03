Polygraph confirms dad’s story about Hawaii son’s remains

By Published:
Jaylin Kema appears in Hilo Circuit Court, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Hilo, Hawaii. Kema, the mother of a boy who has been missing for nearly 20 years, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Her husband, Peter Kemba, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to reveal the location of "Peter Boy." (Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — A polygraph has confirmed that the father of a Hawaii boy who went missing 20 years ago is telling the truth about where he dumped his son’s remains.

Prosecutors said Monday that Peter Kema took the test after authorities were unable to find remains of the child known as “Peter Boy.”

Prosecutors believe Peter Boy was abused and died of septic shock from not getting medical care for an arm injury.

Kema pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to reveal where Peter Boy’s remains are in exchange for 20 years in prison.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rick Damerville says the search for remains was unsuccessful because of water and the passage of time. He says the location in the rural Puna district is where the Kemas often went fishing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s