Red, White & BOOM! fireworks moved to 9:50 pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Storms are moving into the central Ohio area, and the Red, White & BOOM! organizers have made a decision to begin fireworks 10 minutes early.

The fireworks will now begin at 9:40pm from our launch point in downtown Columbus.

NBC4 will provide updates on air, online, and in the app if the time for the show changes again.

