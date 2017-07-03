Upper Arlington High School honors long-time men’s lacrosse coach.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Upper Arlington High School honored long-time men’s lacrosse coach Ted Wolford by naming the stadium “Ted Wolford Field” Sunday afternoon. The honor came as a surprise to the coach of 25 years as hundreds of fans, current, and past lacrosse players gathered for an alumni game.

“I never expected the magnitude for the number of guys that flew in and drove in to be a part of this today,” said Wolford. He even thought another event was going on at the stadium when he first saw the crowds of alumni, family, and friends gathered. He had no idea they planned to name the field in his honor.

“Quite shocked… but as I say, we preach that it’s is a team sport, and honestly I feel like the attention to one is…when it really is everyone,” said Wolford.

During his 25 seasons as head coach of the Golden Bears, Wolford sent his team to the Ohio Championship game 23 of those years. However, his players say they remember him most for the life lessons he taught them off the field.

“He’s somebody that’s just meant so much to me and to my family and the community of Upper Arlington..and seeing this recognition that’s so well deserved, it gives me chills,” said former player Casey Meleski.

Upper Arlington also unveiled a special dedication plaque along the Golden Bear Walk of Fame, but Wolford credits everyone else involved with the program.

“Everything we preach is about the team, there’s nothing more important than the family, and that’s what we’re all about,” said Wolford.