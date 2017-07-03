WATCH: Baby elephant has a blast sliding down hill

XISHUANGBANNA, China (WFLA/NBC) — A baby elephant at a rescue facility in China knows how to have a good time.

Yang Niu’s keeper recorded her having a blast as she slid down a muddy hill.

Yang Niu lives at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Southwest China.

The video that Yang Niu’s keeper recorded shows the 2-year-old elephant stretching out her front legs, lying on her belly and sliding down the muddy slope.

Just for the sheer joy of it, Yang Niu slid down several more slopes until she got to the bottom of the hill.

She also likes to splash in the water, roll on the grass, play soccer and chase her keepers.

Yang Niu was brought to the center two years ago, when villagers found her abandoned and injured in the wild.

At the center, she was bottle-fed milk from goats. Her name Yang Niu means “goat’s daughter” in English.