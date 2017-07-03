WATCH LIVE: NBC4 Presents Red, White & BOOM! 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly half a million people are heading to downtown Columbus to celebrate the 37th annual Red, White & BOOM!

This beloved event began in 1981 when 30,000 people gathered in Bicentennial Park to watch a small fireworks display. The excitement of the downtown Independence Day Celebration has boomed into what is now the largest single day event in Columbus and features the most recognized firework display in the Midwest.

This year’s show will feature 48,750 pounds of fireworks. You can watch NBC4’s special coverage on TV and at nbc4i.com beginning at 8pm Monday. The fireworks begin promptly at 10pm.

