10 best places in Columbus to get your fried chicken fix

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thursday is National Fried Chicken Day! From chicken and waffles to Cajun-style spicy chicken, Columbus restaurants deliver when it comes to fried chicken. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite places to get their fried chicken fix was, and here’s what they said:

Hot Chicken Takeover

Viewer favorite Hot Chicken Takeover brought Nashville-style hot chicken to Central Ohio. The business started as a pop-up window in Olde Towne East and evolved to a prime location in the North Market and an amazing food truck.

Uncle Nick’s Greek Fried Chicken

As the name suggests, Uncle Nick’s is famous for their Greek-fried chicken. You can order your favorite piece individually or fill up with entrees in four, seven or eight pieces, or get a mixed assortment of chicken with or without wings. Pro tip: Order online for pickup or delivery with SkipTheDishes and get 10% off your first order using the promo code UNCLENICKS10.

Hubbard Grille

Stop by Hubbard Grille in the Short North for some amazing fried chicken. The restaurant has won the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence three years in a row and was an OpenTable Diners’ Choice winner the past two years. Their all natural fired chicken is served with white cheddar grits, crispy Brussels sprouts and black pepper gravy.

Mya’s Fried Chicken

Got a hankering for southern-fried chicken? Look no further than Mya’s. The food truck serves classic fried chicken with a herbed honey and spicy vinegar drizzle and the biscuits are made from scratch daily.

Cook’s Oakland Park IGA

If a chicken bucket is more your style, you won’t be disappointed with Cook’s Oakland Park IGA. The store sells Charley Biggs Chicken, which brings fresh, in-store food service to independent grocers. The chicken marinated, double-battered and cooked fresh in the store every day with a superior seasoning blend. Reminder: Don’t forget a side of jojos!

Giant Eagle

When I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite fried chicken places were, one surprising name kept coming up again and again: Giant Eagle. I must say, the supermarket chain did not disappoint. The hand-breaded chicken is available in an assortment of mixed cuts or individual cuts in anywhere from a 4-piece all the way to 100 pieces.

KFC

Although it’s a little cliché, KFC still manages to have some of the best fried chicken around. After more than 70 years, the fast food chain is still the world’s most popular chicken restaurant and still prepares their chicken fresh every day.

Chicky Chicky Waffle

If chicken and waffles are your thing, you have to try Chicky Chicky Waffle. The Grove City-based food truck serves waffle battered chicken tenders with specialty sides and beverages.

Popeye’s

Don’t have time for a sit-down meal but still need some fried chicken in your life? Fast-food chain Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is another viewer favorite. The chain started more than four decades ago in New Orleans and as swept across the country since.